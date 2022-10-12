Telangana: Biometric attendance must for students, staff

Hyderabad: The State government has directed all higher educational institutions to mandatorily implement Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance for students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

An order to this effect was issued by the Higher Education department on Wednesday which would be applicable to universities, government, private aided and private unaided colleges.

As for students, the biometric attendance system is for calculating attendance for promoting them to higher class besides for the purpose of their e-Pass scholarship or fee reimbursement etc. It will also be used to calculate the duty period of the staff both teaching and non-teaching besides for arriving at leaves and for the career advancement scheme. Earlier, the biometric attendance was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.