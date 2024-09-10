Telangana Board extends intermediate admissions deadline to September 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 03:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday extended the deadline for admissions to first-year intermediate streams for the academic year 2024-25 till September 15.

The Board extended the admissions deadline due to heavy rains that lashed the State over the last few days.

Principals of junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to make first-year admissions till the extended deadline.

Students and parents have been asked to take admission only in affiliated colleges. For a list of affiliated colleges, visit the website https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in.