Telangana Board extends intermediate admissions deadline to September 15

The Board extended the admissions deadline due to heavy rains that lashed the State over the last few days.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday extended the deadline for admissions to first-year intermediate streams for the academic year 2024-25 till September 15.
Principals of junior colleges offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to make first-year admissions till the extended deadline.
Students and parents have been asked to take admission only in affiliated colleges. For a list of affiliated colleges, visit the website https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in.