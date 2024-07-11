Telangana braces for intense rainfall as yellow alert issued from July 12

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts, indicating the likelihood of significant rainfall and urging residents to stay vigilant.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 09:25 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up for a wet spell as weather experts forecast humid conditions and moderate to heavy rainfall from July 12 to 15.

Despite the widespread rainfall expected across the state, Hyderabad continues to wait for significant downpours. Since the onset of the monsoon, the city has recorded 174.6 mm of rainfall, just above the normal range of 154 mm, according to data from the Telangana Planning Development and Society. The IMD forecasts that the city may experience moderate rainfall on July 14.

Weather experts attribute that soon after this period, the monsoon strengthens and moves across the region with back-to-back low-pressure area (LPA) showers expected to hit Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Forecast from July 12 to 15:

For Friday: Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

For Saturday: The showers are expected to continue with heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

For Sunday: The rainfall will spread to more areas, with isolated heavy showers likely in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

For Monday: The final day of this rainy spell will see heavy rain at isolated places in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.