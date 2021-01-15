Telangana chief secretary to head state-level panel for PMSVANidhi

The objective of the scheme is to provide affordable working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: As part of PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the State government has appointed Chief Secretary as Chairperson for the State-Level Monitoring Committee.

Members appointed for the committee were Principal Secretary (Urban Development/ Municipal Administration), Principal Secretary (Finance department), Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare department), Principal Secretary (Civil Supplies), Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) and Principal Secretary (Medical and Health department).

The objective of the scheme is to provide affordable working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 pandemic. Centre had envisaged the scheme should not be seen merely from the perspective of extending loans to street vendors but should also be seen as an instrument for outreach to street vendors and their families for their development and socio-economic upliftment.

As per the guidelines on socio-economic profiling of PMSVANidhi beneficiaries, the MD, MEPMA has submitted proposals for constitution of State Level Monitoring Committee, which would monitor the progress of the socio-economic profiling of beneficiaries and their families in nine selected ULBs.

