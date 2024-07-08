Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy issues directions for establishment of Skill University

The Chief Minister proposed the establishment of the university on the Engineering Staff College premises as it was located close to IT companies and other industries.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday ordered officials to make arrangements on a war footing for establishment of a Skill University in the State, besides directing them to explore possibilities of setting up the university on the premises of the Engineering Staff College at Gachibowli. The Chief Minister proposed the establishment of the university on the Engineering Staff College premises as it was located close to IT companies and other industries.

He instructed the officials and industry representatives to come up with clear proposals for establishment of the Skill University before July 23 ahead of the budget session. After examining the proposals, the government will take an appropriate decision within 24 hours, he said.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives of different industrial units on skill development at the Engineering Staff College, Gachibowli here on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and others participated in this meeting.

The Chief Minister and the officials discussed the constitution of a Board for Skill University on the lines of the International School of Business (ISB) and decided to float a board temporarily. The Chief Minister also suggested to the officials to come up with a blueprint in advance for the courses which were being offered in the university, course curriculum, industrial needs and employment opportunities to the youth.The Skill University was envisaged under a PPP project in a hub and spoke model that is self-sustainable. The Hub would be located in Hyderabad with spokes in every erstwhile district headquarters and cover all parliamentary constituencies eventually. The industry would play critical role in demand assessment, curriculum development, skill training as well as offering internships. On its part, the government would facilitate by giving necessary regulatory approvals, providing land and buildings, including existing facilities like ESCI and NAC

A corpus fund would be created with CSR donations from industry. The Deputy Chief Minister has been asked to look after the financial issues, while the IT Minister would oversee the preparation of curriculum and courses. The two Ministers have been asked to formulate the proposals with a fixed deadline and meet every five days as the Assembly session would commence in 15 days.