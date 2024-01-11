Telangana: Committee on Dharani portal identifies 40-50 major issues

While no specific timeline was set for the Committee to release its final report, the members assured to submit interim reports to the State government at regular intervals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The five-member committee, appointed by the State government, on Dharani portal and other land administration issues, has initially identified 40 to 50 major issues that needed to be addressed for the smooth functioning of the land registration and administration system. While no specific timeline was set for the Committee to release its final report, the members assured to submit interim reports to the State government at regular intervals.

In the first-ever meeting of the Committee held at the State Secretariat here on Thursday, the committee members discussed their roles, guidelines, procedures, and also key focus areas. After the two-hour session, the Committee members decided to request the State government for a dedicated office and staff at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). Hereafter, the committee will operate from its office at CCLA’s office and seek all suggestions as well as objections from the experts, officials, people and other stakeholders.

However, the committee will not handle direct applications related to land issues and asked the affected parties to use the existing Dharani portal to take up their grievances. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on January 17, to delve deeper into unresolved issues.