Telangana Congress appeals to ECI for removal of Andhra voters’ names

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: The State Congress appealed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to delete names of voters, who voted in Andhra Pradesh from the voters list of Telangana as one person is not allowed to register name for voting in two States.

In a letter to Rajiv Kumar, TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan said Assembly elections in Telangana were held November 30 last year. The total votes polled were 2, 32, 59,256 out of 3, 26, 02,793 votes. Whereas in the Lok Sabha elections held on May 13, 2024 the total votes polled were 2,20,24,806 out of 3,32,16,348 total votes. These figures clearly reflect that polling was less than Assembly elections and 12, 34,450 votes were polled less in Lok Sabha elections, he said.

About 12 lakhs voters were enrolled after the Assembly elections and nearly eight lakhs voters were deleted. There was a net increase of about 4 lakhs voters after the Assembly elections. Ultimately, 16,50,000 less voting took place in the Lok Sabha elections, he pointed out.

“The Election Commission should analyse in detail about the reasons for less voting and find out whether it is because of inclusion of dead voters, duplicate voters or voters registering their names at two States,” Niranjan appealed.

During the Assembly elections, people who had their votes both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, remained in Telangana and cast their vote in the State as there were no elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, two days prior to Lok Sabha polls about 15 lakhs people left for their home towns in Andhra Pradesh to cast their vote. The same was reported in all newspapers and television news channels, the TPCC senior vice president said.

As per EC rules, a person should have vote in one place otherwise he or she would be liable for a criminal case. These sorts of discrepancies affect the polling percentage as well. Gram Panchayat, ZPTC / MPTC and other local bodies’ elections were likely to be held in the next few months in Telangana. The present voters list would be base for conducting the elections, he added.