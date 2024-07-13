Telangana cyber police nab broker for trafficking men to Cambodia

The men were made to work in call centres run by cyber fraudsters and forced to dupe people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Saturday arrested a broker who was allegedly trafficking men to Cambodia where they were made to work in call centres run by cyber fraudsters and forced to dupe people.

Mohammad Shadab Alam (30), a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, along with three others K Sai Prasad, Mohammed Abid Hussain and Sadakath, had collected Rs. 1.40 lakh from a person from Telangana and sent him to Cambodia.

“The victim from Sircilla district was lured with an offer of a good job in Cambodia. However, there he was dealt with violently by the Chinese nationals running the call centres and duping people across the globe,” said Director, TGCSB, Shikha Goel.

The Cyber Security Bureau registered a case following a complaint from the victim’s mother and tracked and arrested Sai Prasad and Abid Hussain. Shadab Alam, was nabbed at Delhi on his return from Dubai.

The police said the victim during his stay in Cambodia was forced to work for 16 to 17 hours a day and was beaten and confined in a room when he failed to obey the team leaders.

The TGSCB appealed to the people to verify the job offers thoroughly before heading to a foreign country. “If you encounter suspicious job offers or believe you have been a victim of such schemes, contact your nearest police station immediately,” said the official.

