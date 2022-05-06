Telangana: DEECET on July 23, registration from May 9

Hyderabad: The department of School Education on Friday invited online applications for admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses in the State through the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET)-2022 which will be conducted on July 23.

The applications can be submitted on the website http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in from May 9 to June 30. An information bulletin will be available on the website from May 9.

