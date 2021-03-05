Telangana: Eight arrested with gelatin sticks, detonators in Kothagudem

They stole the explosive material to supply them to Maoists.

By | Published: 12:52 am

Kothagudem: Police arrested eight persons and seized explosive material from them in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals in the district on Thursday.

Bhadrachalam ASP Vineeth G, in a statement, said Dummugudem police and CRPF personnel who were engaged in vehicle inspection at Reguballi village of Dummugudem mandal spotted two persons moving suspiciously, took them into custody and found explosive material on them.

Based on the information they gave, police arrested six others at Cherla bus stand. The arrested were labourers working at Sita Rama Lift Irrigation project and Polavaram Project.

They stole the explosive material to supply them to Maoists on the orders of Maoist Gundala Area Committee in-charge Bhadru alias Papanna.

The police seized 350 electrical detonators, 130 metres cordex wire, nine liquid gelatins sticks, a motor bike and Rs 17, 000 cash,the ASP said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .