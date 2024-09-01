Telangana Fire Services save 677 amid heavy rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Fire and Emergency Services Department rescued 677 persons who were stranded due to heavy rains in different parts of the State.

The fire control room received rescue and emergency calls from Mahbubabad, Khammam and Suryapet districts. Teams have been promptly dispatched to attend to those in distress and they took up rescue missions, said Y Nagi Reddy, DG Fire Services.

He said the department is continuously monitoring the situation in the State and all senior officials were instructed to be present in the head quarters and supervise the situation.