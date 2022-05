Telangana: Fruit vendor killed in a road mishap

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Khammam: A fruit vendor was killed at Sathupalli town in the district on Tuesday. The deceased Chandram (57) was going on a moped selling fruits at NTR Colony when a speeding four wheeler hit his vehicle causing severe bleeding injuries leading to his death on the spot. The local police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.