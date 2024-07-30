Telangana: Government doctor waylaid and attacked in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 11:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A government doctor, Dr Mahender, was attacked by unknown persons on the outskirts of Burugupalli of Kalvasrirampur mandal on Tuesday evening.

Dr Mahender was working with the Kalvasrirampur government hospital. The incident occurred while he was returning home in Peddapalli after work along with other staff in a car.

When they reached Burugupalli outskirts at around 7 pm, unknown persons waylaid his vehicle. They then attacked him with iron rods and fled the spot. Dr Mahender sustained severe head injuries in the attack.

He has been shifted to Karimnagar hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating .