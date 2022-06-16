Telangana govt constitutes board to regulate surrogacy, assisted reproduction

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at regulating surrogacy and assisted reproduction, Telangana government has constituted State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board under Surrogacy (Regulations) Act, 2021 and has notified appointment of Appropriate Authority for surrogacy and associated reproduction.

Accordingly, the Board headed by Health Minister will have Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi as Vice-Chairperson and the members will consist of Heads of all medical and health departments, three women MLAs including Dr Hari Priya, Padma Devender Reddy and Gongidi Sunitha. It will also have ten expert members including geneticists, embryologists, eminent gynaecologists, obstetricians, social scientists, members of civil society working in the field of women’s health and child issues.

The Appropriate Authority for Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 will he headed by Special Secretary, Health, Additional Director, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, eminent women from women’s organisations, Deputy Secretary, State Law department and senior obstetrician from Petlaburj Government Maternity Hospital.