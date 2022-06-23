Telangana Govt constitutes common recruitment board for universities

Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a common board for centralized recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff posts in State universities except for the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

The Higher Education department on Thursday issued an order constituting the board which will be headed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman.

The Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary to the Higher Education department/administrative department concerned and special CS/principal secretary/secretary, Finance department will be members, while the Commissioner of Collegiate Education is the member convenor.

The board will take up all recruitments pertaining to State universities except for the medical university. Earlier, universities conducted their own recruitment to various posts.

According to the order, the board will co-opt other expert members in the board as required from time to time and functioning of the common board and other guidelines will be issued separately. These apart, necessary amendments to the Universities Act will be issued separately.