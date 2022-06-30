Telangana: Govt degree colleges roll out AI, ML courses

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 12:11 AM, Thu - 30 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students wishing to pursue their under graduation from the government degree colleges will have new courses to choose from.

Starting this academic year, 11 autonomous government degree colleges are rolling out BSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a three-year degree programme.

So far, the AI and ML have been offered as an engineering course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels by various engineering colleges in the State. With huge demand among students for this course besides ample career opportunities available in this field for graduates, these 11 government degree colleges have decided to offer BSc in AI and ML.

The new course will have 60 seats and admissions will be done through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for which the notification has been issued on Wednesday. The course curriculum is designed and developed by the colleges in their respective Board of Studies as they have autonomous status.

Apart from AI and ML course, these colleges are introducing BSc in Gaming, BSc in Animation, BBA in Retailing, BA in Content & Creative Writing, BCom E-Com Operations, BSc in Graphic Design & Digital Advertising, BA in Performing Arts, BBA in Logistics, BCom in Agri Storage and Supply Chain among other courses from the present academic year. Each of these courses will have an intake of 60 seats.

These new programmes termed as Apprentice Embedded Degree courses makes internship mandatory for students. The internships have been included as part of course curriculum as per the suggestions made by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

BA (Honours) History course:

After successfully introducing BA (Honours) Economics and BA (Honours) Political Science courses last year, the Government City College is also set to roll out another honours course i.e., BA (Honours) History this academic year.

The admissions into this new course will be done through the DOST as well.