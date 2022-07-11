Telangana govt ready to tackle flood situation: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the Ministers and all the elected representatives to take all preventive measures to safeguard the people in the wake of heavy rains and floods battering the State. He held a review meeting with the top officials at Pragati Bhavan on Monday, to monitor the situation prevailing in the State.

The Chief Minister inquired about the flood situation in Godavari River and its tributaries as well as directed the officials on immediate action to be taken in case of any untoward incidents. He stated that the Telangana government was ready to face any situation. He urged people residing in low-lying areas to cooperate with the officials and move to safer places wherever required. The officials were instructed to constantly monitor the flood levels in all water bodies including tanks, lakes, dams and reservoirs in order to take necessary action.

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha member D Damodar Rao, MLC Kadiam Srihari, MLA Danam Nagender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials were present.