Telangana Govt taking various steps for welfare of minorities: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Saturday said the State government was taking various steps for the welfare of minorities in the State.

Extending greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of Bakrid, the Minister, in a statement, said that Muslims celebrate Bakrid with great devotion just like Ramadan.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, minorities and people from all walks of life are living peacefully. The State government was providing higher education to minorities through 204 gurukula schools in addition to free education to the youth in foreign countries by spending Rs.20 lakh on each student, he said.

The Minister said the State government was providing financial assistance of Rs.1,00,116 per bride under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. This scheme resulted in a drastic dip in child marriages and paved the way for girls to pursue higher education, he added.