Telangana govt will build 1,000 more 2BHK houses in Siddipet: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said that the government would also soon start sanctioning Rs 3 lakh for building houses on beneficiaries' own land shortly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting pattas of 2BHK houses to beneficiaries in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the State government will build another 1,000 double-bedroom houses at KCR Nagar where the government had already built 2,500 houses.

Addressing the gathering after distributing 2BHK house pattas to 300 beneficiaries in Siddipet on Monday, the Minister said each of these houses costs Rs 20 lakh. Asking the beneficiaries not to rent or sell their houses, Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to see every poor man in Telangana living in a respectable home. The Minister said the government would take the houses back if anyone was found renting, selling, or even if they were kept locked without using.

He said that the government would also soon start sanctioning Rs 3 lakh for building houses on beneficiaries’ own land shortly. The government would also build 2BHK houses for 72 accredited journalists, who had not got any benefit from the government so far, shortly. The government would also extend the Dalit Bandhu benefit to all eligible Dalit journalists.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation for a 33/11 KV sub-station, 1.50 lakh litre storage capacity overhead tank, a police outpost and a compound wall of the temple in KCR Nagar. The sub-station will be installed with an outlay of Rs 5.42 crore. The Minister also opened a library set up in collaboration with Namasthe Telangana daily.

A skill enhancement centre in collaboration with L&T was also set up for the benefit of the unemployed youth living in the colony, he said.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha, MLC Farooq Hussain and others were present.