Telangana govt’s dillydallying on paddy bonus threatens to upset crop planning

The indecisive stand of the government on the issue of bonus for paddy is likely to play havoc with the crop planning during the season.

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: Even as the Vanakalam (Kharif) operations are off to a start in almost all the rainfed clusters in the State, the government is yet to make it clear to the farmers whether the bonus of Rs.500 per quintal committed for paddy would be extended to all varieties or only for the superfine kind.

The State government has kept the farmers guessing on this count so far. It had given enough indications that the bonus would be restricted to the grade A paddy. But it is trying to buy time for taking the final call on the issue of the bonus. The indecisive stand of the government on the issue of bonus for paddy is likely to play havoc with the crop planning during the season. Farmers gearing up for the sowing operations are increasingly on the lookout for paddy seed of superior grades in hope of benefiting from the bonus.

The lure of bonus for fine varieties is likely to spark a big shift from coarse varieties to fine varieties in all the 1000-odd clusters where paddy crop is being planned during the season. Farmers are expected to shift to A grade paddy even from other crops in a big way. The cash-strapped State government, had said it was keen on implementing Rythu Bharosa and the crop loan waiver on priority, albeit by restricting the eligibility to a limited number. The implementation of bonus for paddy would require Rs.6000 crore if it is extended to coarse varieties also.

In case of extending it to only superfine varieties, the financial implication for the season would be less than Rs.600 crore. Agriculture experts are of the view that restricting bonus to fine varieties would pave the way for expending the crop to areas where other crops easily thrive. With almost all irrigation sources still being empty, they are emphasising the need for balancing the crop choice and to opt for a sustainable way of agriculture.

The Centre had announced a hike in the minimum support price for paddy by 5.35 per cent to Rs.2,300 for coarse varieties and Rs.2320 per quintal for superfine varieties. The Centre has cut down the advantage extended for fine varieties this time.

The BRS leadership has been mounting pressure on the State government for extending the bonus even for coarse varieties. So is the case with the CPI (M) State unit which in fact had sounded a caution to the State government against discouraging cultivation of coarse varieties.

The Department of Agriculture meanwhile has set a target for raising Vanakalam crops in 15.19 million acres this year. But a staggering increase in paddy area was expected in the State. Farmers who had abandoned cotton crop due to poor germination of seed, are also said to be shifting in a big way to paddy.