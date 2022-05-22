Telangana Green Fund yielding results, over Rs 64.80 lakh collected so far

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:52 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The TRS government’s move to constitute Telangana Green Fund is yielding the desired results with over Rs 64.80 lakh collected so far as Haritha Nidhi.

The State government had issued orders for deduction of Telangana Green Fund contribution from the salaries of State government employees. All India Service officers, State government undertakings including Corporations, and other institutions employees contribute to the fund.

This apart, contributions are also being deducted from the salaries, honorarium or remuneration paid to public representatives every year in the month of April, payable in the month of May. These deductions are being made from the financial year 2022-23.

With the State government launching the fourth phase of Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes from June 3 next month, emphasis is on greenery, sanitation and provision of basic amenities in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

For this financial year, under the Green Action Plan, the government has set a target of planting 254 lakh saplings for the forest department in the 141 ULBs. Similarly, a target of planting 350 lakh saplings has been assigned for Municipal Administration and Urban Development department. Focus is also on development of Pattana Prakurthi Vanalu (Tree Parks) in all the ULBs. So far, 1,852 Pattana Prakurthi Vanalu (PPVs) have been developed and in 2022-23, plans have been chalked out to develop 528 PPVs across the State.

These are addition to the development of Bruhat Pattana Prakurthi Vanalu (BPPVs) in the ULBs. Under this initiative, 122 sites have been identified and till date, plantations have been taken up at 77 sites with 7.76 lakh saplings.

In tune with the green initiative, top priority is being accorded to sanitation in ULBs with Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) being set up in municipalities and municipal corporations.

Among the 141 ULBs, FSTPs are being set up in the 71 old ULBs with a cost of 250.73 crore with 1565 KLD capacity. Of these, FSTPs have been set up 16 ULBs and works under progress in 14 ULBs.

Regarding the 69 ULBs, the State Government has issued orders in March 2022, according administrative sanction of Rs.177. 33 crore for setting up FSTPs in seven packages with 495 KLD capacity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .