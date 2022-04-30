Telangana: Haj pilgrimage draw of lots held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:54 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the draw of lots (Qurrah) of Haj 2022 was held at Haj Committee of India, (HCI) Mumbai on Saturday. Haj pilgrims from the State who got selected provisionally and those wait-listed will get an SMS from HCI.

The selected Haj pilgrims have to remit the first instalment of Rs. 81,000 each online or in the Haj Committee of India account with SBI or UBI bank by using unique bank reference number in the Specified Pay-in-slip on the website.

After depositing the advance amount the pilgrims should submit a copy of the pay-in-slip, along with medical screening and fitness certificate, original passport and other documents to Telangana Stat Haj Committee on or before May 6.

For more details , Haj pilgrims can contact 040-23298793.

