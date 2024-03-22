Friday, Mar 22, 2024
In another petition, Justice K Lakshman notices to Kothagudam MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao of Communist Party of India, while dealing with a couple of Election petitions.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 22 March 2024, 08:35 PM
Telangana HC issues notices to MLAs Danam Nagendar and K Sambasiva Rao

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday directed to issue notices to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, in an Election petition filed by Pabhathi Vijaya Reddy of Congress party.

