Congress Khammam LS candidate Raghuram Reddy files nomination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 08:40 PM

Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy filing his nomination on Thursday

Khammam: Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy has filed nomination papers ending suspense prevailed for the past several weeks on the party’s candidate.

It might be noted two sets of nominations for the seat were filed on Tuesday on behalf of Raghuram Reddy in his absence by the party leaders. He along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP Renuka Chowdary and CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao took out a massive bike and car rally from Kalvoddu area to the collectorate.

Ministers Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao accompanied Raghuram Reddy, who filed two sets of nomination papers on Thursday while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was absent in the programme.

Congress MLAs Matta Ragamayi, Koram Kanakaiah, Ramdas Naik, the party district president Puvvalla Durga Prasad and town president Mohammed Javed, CPM leaders P Sudarshan Rao, N Nageswara Rao, CPI leader Bhagam Hemanth Rao took part in the rally.

Later speaking to the media minister Nageswara Rao said Raghuram Reddy was fielded by the party high command by considering his father R Surender Reddy’s association with Congress and his family’s connection with Khammam district.

It was the responsibility of the party cadres to work for the victory of the party candidate like they did in Assembly elections, the minister said while CPM leader Sudarshan Rao said the party decided to support Congress in Lok Sabha elections.

Raghuram Reddy said Sonia Gandhi family made great sacrifices for the country and appealed to the voters in the constituency to elect him with a huge majority to strengthen the party. He said he hailed from Chegomma village of Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district and was not new to the district.

He hit BJP leadership for doing politics in the name of religion and failing to deliver promises made in previous parliament elections. If Congress comes to power at the Centre the party would deliver all the promises made to the people. Minister Srinivas Reddy thanked the party high command for fielding Raghuram Reddy as the Khammam Congress candidate.