Telangana HC reserves orders in HPS fee case

The petitioner forum was aggrieved by the alleged exorbitant fee charged by the school from students of primary schoo

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday reserved orders in a writ petition filed by the Active Parents Forum of HPS Parents challenging the inaction of the Commissioner School Education and the Board of Governors of the Hyderabad Public School in considering the representations made by the forum regarding the fee structure.

The petitioner forum was aggrieved by the alleged exorbitant fee charged by the school from students of primary school. The petitioner sought directions to the school to follow an order passed by the School Education Department, which stipulates that the tuition fee should not exceed the previous year’s fee.

Senior Advocate S Ravi, appearing for the school, contended that the fee was not in excess of last year’s. He also argued that all the stipulations in the said order were being scrupulously followed by the school management. The judge reserved orders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .