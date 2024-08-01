Telangana HC seeks more details on Raj Tarun’s anticipatory bail plea

It may be recalled that Lavanya Mannepally has filed a complaint against Raj Tarun and 2 others under Sec 420, 493, 506 of IPC alleging that the Tarun has cheated her in the name of marriage.

1. Justice J Sreedevi of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Additional Public Prosecutor to appraise the court with instructions in a matter pertaining to anticipatory bail application filed by film actor Raj Tarun. It may be recalled that Lavanya Mannepally has filed a complaint against Raj Tarun and 2 others under Sec 420, 493, 506 of IPC alleging that the Tarun has cheated her in the name of marriage. Petitioner contended that he is falsely implicated and has no connection to the said crime. Accordingly, counsel for petitioner sought directions from Court to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner in the event of arrest with respect to the FIR filed by Lavanya. The judge adjourned the matter to August 8 for further hearing.

2. The Telangana High Court marked a ruling that a government employee cannot be deprived of his legitimate right for promotion to the next higher post due to the delay in disciplinary proceedings. The court held disciplinary proceedings should be concluded within a reasonable time. Justice P Madhavi Devi dealt with a writ petition filed by CH Madan Mohan, a Revenue Divisional Officer, challenging the action of the state in not considering his promotion to the post of Special Grade Deputy Collector. It is the case of the petitioner that on the premise of pendency of departmental enquiry pursuant to the charge memo dated 26.09.2015 his promotion is not being considered. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the government authorities have failed to act upon the representations filed for promotion. He highlighted that they have not even bothered to file a counter for the same. The counsel also stated that the respondents failed to take any action to continue the disciplinary proceedings against him in spite of his submission of defence statement immediately on receipt of the charge memo. The petitioner further pointed that the petitioner was being deprived of his promotional avenue when several of his juniors were promoted to the aforesaid post. The Government Pleader submitted that, due to pendency of the disciplinary proceedings against the petitioner, his case cannot be considered for promotion. The court after considering the said submissions observed that authorities have not brought on record any material to show that the reasons for the delay are attributable to the petitioner. Therefore, the court directed to the authorities to consider the promotion of petitioner to the post of Special Grade Deputy Collector in the available vacancy on par with his juniors. Accordingly, the matter was disposed by directing to pass the orders within two months.

3. Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dealt with a writ plea challenging the actions of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in releasing polluted water along with thermal ash into private land at Ramaraopet village, Jaipur Mandal of Mancherial district. Jummidi Ramulu owner of 2 acres situated at Ramaraopet, filed writ plea seeking directions to divert the polluted water which is flowing with Thermal ash or acquire the same by following the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013. It may be recalled that the Judge on the earlier occasion directed to take immediate steps for diverting the polluted water flowing with thermal ash into the said land within a week. The petitioners contend that actions of the SCCL led to pollution, making the petitioner’s land unsuitable for agricultural operations. The counsel for the respondent stated that certain portion of the petitioner’s land was acquired. After hearing both the parties, the judge directed the respondents to file their response and posted the matter to August 20.