Telangana HC seeks response from Home Dept on alleged police harassment

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court directs Home Department to respond on writ alleging police harassment despite court orders, adjourning case to August 6.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 12:24 AM

By Legal correspondent

Hyderabad: 1. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court directed the Home Department, Telangana to respond on a writ plea which alleged police harassment despite High Court orders. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Mrs. G. Swetha and G. Rakesh alleging that police officials from Siddipet II town police station, B. Upender Inspector, Y.V. Reddy SI, and Uma Reddy Sub- Inspector has arrested and detained Rakesh, a Town planning section officer. It is also brought to the court notice that, police have arrested the petitioner in violation of the conditional bail order granted by the High Court. The Petitioner therefore sought judicial enquiry, investigation and appropriate departmental action the erring police officials. The judge granting time for the Government Pleader, Home to obtain instructions adjourned the case to August 6.

2. The Telangana High court rendering justice to a Five-year-old girl upheld the death sentence of Dinesh Kumar Dharne who was involved in the rape and murder of a five year old girl child. The Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Ranga Reddy District has referred a letter to the High Court seeking confirmation of the death sentence.

Dinesh Kumar Dharne has also approached high court challenging the death sentence. The division bench comprising Justice Sam Koshy and Justice Sambasivarao Naidu hearing the same confirmed death sentence passing a detailed verdict comprising 72 pages. The terrific incident took place on December 12, 2017 when the convicted took the minor girl on the pretext of giving chocolate towards a kirana shop, the parents of the child filed police complaint as the she was missing. The police investigation disclosed that the girl was found dead with multiple injuries on her head and on private parts. During the investigation Dinesh Kumar confessed that he has committed the said offence. Based on the confession, last seen theory and DNA test the trial court has drawn a conclusion to convict the accused with death sentence. The counsel appearing for the convict contended that huge time gap between the two events would weaken the “last Seen Theory”, and that the said theory is not applicable in the present case. He also pointed out police failure in seizing the object with which the convict is said to have killed the victim. On the other hand, the Public prosecutor has placed reliance of several judgements to argue why capital punishment is applicable to appellant. He highlighted, how the evidence collected was sufficient in proving the confession of appellant. He detailed the evidences that lead the police to the scene of offence, discovery of dead body of the victim and seizure of blood stains and other stains on the clothes of victim and convict. The court after considering the rival contentions, observed that “the crime committed by the appellant being extreme depravity shocks the conscience, the appellant deserves extreme penalty”. The bench according held that, imposition of death penalty is justifiable in the present case. The court opined that, case falls under the category of “rarest of the rare case” by relying upon various judgments of Apex court. Confirming the death sentence, the court dismissed the appeal.