Telangana High Court: Advocate challenges ‘arbitrary action’ of state

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court reviewed a plea by advocate Kadire Krishna, challenging multiple FIRs over alleged derogatory remarks about Lord Venkateshwara. The court adjourned the case to August 12, directing Krishna to seek police protection.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 11:40 PM

By Legal correspondent

1. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dealt with a writ plea filed by a practising advocate Kadire Krishna aggrieved by the arbitrary action of the state in registering multiple FIRs. Krishna was accused of criticizing and insulting Hindu Deity Sri. Lord Venkateshwara in a Public speech. In the month of April,2024 a program has been arranged by an organization called “Kula Vivaksha Vyathireka Porata Samithi”, where in the petitioner was invited as a Chief Guest to speak on the subject of caste system still prevailing in the society. Allegations were that Krishna has criticized “Suprabatham” a recital of Lord Venkateshwara. Senior counsel V Raghunath, representing petitioner submitted to the court that two FIRs were registered on the similar issue by one Chikoti Praveen a BJP activist and another by Jolam Praveen Kumar in different Police stations. The counsel contended that the speech is about an hour long and covers the caste system in the country, the notion of Manusmriti, and the Indian Constitution. The video in circulation is about 1minute whereas the original video is more than an hour, based on a trimmed video petitioner is being falsely implicated in the criminal cases, the counsel said. The senior counsel emphasized on fundamental rights of the citizen and importance of the social activist in the society. The petitioner also sought for police protection as he his receiving constant life threats from the defacto complainants. The government pleader sought time to get instructions with regard to multiple FIRs. The judge after hearing the said contentions directed the petitioner to file an application before the concerned police authority for police protection. Accordingly, the judge adjourned the matter to August 12, for consideration of police protection and for the instructions of Government pleader.

2. The Telangana High court allowed 292 Writ Appeals by setting aside the single judge order on the ground that a title dispute cannot be decided under article 226. The Writ appeals were listed on daily basis and the last appeal was allowed today. The division bench comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti dealt with batch of writ appeals filed by Jaihind Greenfields LLP, in a matter pertaining to land admeasuring 460 Acres, situated at Vattinagunaapally village. It is the case of the appelants that 72 writ petitions were filed seeking electricity connection in their alleged residential plot before the single Judge. The appellants One M/s Jai Hind Greenfields LLP and Mr. Jai Hind Reddy filed Implead petitions.The Appeallants claim a land of more than 200 acres by way of multiple document. Senior counsel J Prabhakar assisted by on record counsels B Mohan in a few appeals and Kunal Kakkad in other appeals, contended that the said Implead Petitioners purchased the Agricultural land of more than 200 acres by way of multiple lawful documents. The learned Single judge allowed the 72 Writ Petitions and dismissed the Implead Applications, the senior counsel said. Writ petitioners rely on sale deeds executed by an Alleged GPA holder by way of Irrevocable GPA allegedly executed by Original Pattedars in the year 1986 in favour of Writ Petitioners, the counsel said. The senior counsel also argued that the said land is covered by 111 G.O.Ms. is an agricultural land and as per the records of HMDA Narsingi there are no layouts approved. The learned Single judge in its order has held that the Sale Deeds executed by G.P.A. holder by virtue of Irrevocable GPA is prior and valid hence the Writ Petitioners are proper title holders, the counsel said. The counsel for respondent contended that they are the absolute owners and they are only requesting to provide electricity connections and not to decide any title. The bench on considering the said contentions held that under Article 226 the court is not empowered in deciding the title and accordingly setaside the order as it is contrary to the law laid down by Supreme court in Sohanlal vs Union of India. However, the court directed the parties to approach concerned regulatory body for electricity connection.

3. A Two-Judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao on Tuesday took on record the compliance report on work of plantation of trees from the year 2022-24 while dealing with a PIL pertaining to adequate green spaces, park areas and recreational areas for the citizens of the State. The Additional Advocate General submitted the statistics on plantation to the court. He submitted that 77,87,561 trees were planted in 2022-23, whereas in the year namely 2023-24, as many as 72,28,127 trees have already been planted. K. Pratap Reddy, filed a PIL in 2016 challenging the inaction of the state in providing adequate green spaces, park areas, recreational areas in and around Hyderabad. The PIL sought direction to ensure due and adequate maintenance of the existing public parks, green spaces in various urban areas in the State of Telangana. To identify and demarcate land and undertake development of public parks in various urban centers. The PIL also emphasized to fix a time frame to complete the above tasks. It may be recalled that on the earlier occasion the court warned the state to file the compliance report and failing with it will direct the appearance of Commissioner of GHMC. Today, the court examined the report filed by the state and took on record the various photographs of the parks as well as landscape parks submitted by AAG. However, AAG was granted time to file an affidavit with regard to the plantation activity undertaken on behalf of state as well as the action plan for maintenance of the tress so planted. Accordingly, the matter got posted to August 12.