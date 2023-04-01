Telangana High Court Advocates Association election held

Palle Nageshwar Rao, who contested for the post of president, won the election defeating four opponent candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Advocates Association’s executive committee election was held in a peaceful manner on the HC premises on Friday. Of about 5300 voters, 2981 advocates exercised their voting rights.

Palle Nageshwar Rao, who contested for the post of president, won the election defeating four opponent candidates. Nageshwar Rao is the first Schedule Caste president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association.

In the elections held on an annual basis, C Kalyan Rao for Vice President, Pradeep Reddy and Devendar Puli for two Secretary posts, Srinivas Byreddy for Joint Secretary, Poornasri Vengala for treasurer, Sharadha Katakam for Sports and Cultural Secretary post were elected by the association along with six Executive Committee members.

The election was also held and executive committees elected in all courts across the State on Friday.

