Telangana High Court seeks report on TSPSC exam paper leak case status report

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the SIT dealing with the TSPSC paper leakage in AE and Group-I exams to submit a status report on the investigation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the SIT (Special Investigation Team) dealing with the TSPSC paper leakage in AE and Group-I exams to submit a status report on the investigation in a sealed cover by April 11.

The judge dealing with a writ plea filed by NSUI State President Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao for transferring the investigation to CBI observed that investigation cannot be stalled at this initial stage.

The petitioner said that about five lakh students were affected, and expressed concern for the students who have spent years together and of lakhs of rupees for exam preparation.

Not even the marks of the candidates are provided, is that a secret to be withheld the petitioner counsel questioned. Petitioner said influential persons from the state are involved in the case and sought transfer of investigation from SIT to CBI.

The Advocate General on the other hand representing the state government said, seeking CBI investigation has become a fashion.

He said, nine persons were arrested in the case and investigation is going on effectively. The petitioner had no locus to file the petition as he has not participated in the exams, the AG said. He further said the petition was politically motivated.

Press statements made by the minister cannot have influence on the SIT, the investigation should not be stalled at this stage, the AG argued. There is no material placed by the petitioner to question the SIT investigation, AG pointed out.

The judge opined that there is no point in stalling the investigation now and questioned the petitioner how would it help the candidates. The judge will hear the case on April 11 again.

Old charges for pharmacy education

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana State High Court on Tuesday directed the Pharmacy council of India to collect the old Pharmacy Education Regulatory Charges (PERC).

The judge was dealing with a batch of writ pleas which challenged the unreasonable and exorbitant hike in the recent regulatory charges. The judge passed interim orders directing the pharmacy council to make available payment windows on its website till March 24 and collect amounts as per the old rates.

The escalated rates prescribed by notification of February 2 and 8 for processing applications of existing colleges imparting education in B-pharmacy, D-pharmacy, and M-Pharmacy by over 30 pharmacy colleges in the state were questioned.

Senior counsel L Ravichander and other counsels said that the very imposition of such a fee or such a charge is without the authority of law.

He contended that the notification was without jurisdiction and lacks rationale. There can be no justification when the enhancement is not reflected in the order, petitioners said. The judge reserved the case for orders.

Police officer pulled up

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction against the concerned DCP Malkajgiri for failing to execute a warrant in an election petition filed against sitting TRS MLA and Minister Koppula Eshwar and summoned him to the court.

The police officer has failed to execute an arrest warrant issued against Bixapathi who was returning officer earlier and retired now.

The case was taken at the instance of the unsuccessful Congress candidate from Jagtiyal who alleged corrupt practices against the MLA. The judge questioned why the Bixapathi was absent before the District Judge to submit evidence.

Petitioner Dharmesh pointed out that, the said returning officer was present twice without documents and he was absent twice leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

The judge directed the retired returning officer to obtain the necessary documents from the office of the district election officer and present himself for examination on March 27th.