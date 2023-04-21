Telangana High Court’s conditional nod to YSRTP for hunger strike

By IANS Updated On - 05:30 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted conditional permission to the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) for a day-long hunger strike at Indira Park in Hyderabad on the problems faced by the unemployed.

The hunger strike was scheduled on April 17 under the umbrella of ‘Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment’ (T-SAVE), a platform mooted by YSRTP President Y.S. Sharmila but the police had denied permission for the same.

Sharmila had filed a petition in the High Court, seeking direction to the police to allow the protest. The High Court, however, directed that not more than 500 people should participate in the hunger strike.

The organisers were also directed to approach the police 48 hours before their hunger strike.

Sharmila is likely to announce a new date for protest in a day or two.

