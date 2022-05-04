Telangana, industry players set up Flow Chemistry Technology Hub

Published Date - 02:47 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: In a first of its initiative in the country, Telangana Government together with industry partners set up hub a ‘Flow Chemistry Technology Hub’ at Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) on Wednesday.

The hub houses various state-of-the-art flow chemistry equipment. It provides hands-on training and promotes scientific capability building. This will ensure greater incorporation of flow chemistry techniques in the pharma R&D and greater adoption of continuous synthesis for manufacturing of active pharma ingredients (APIs).

In recent years, flow chemistry and pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing have become the need of the hour since they provide a road-map for alignment of the chemical industry towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The hub is expected to aid in transition to modern approaches to pharmaceutical manufacturing. Training and scientific capability building for flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing involving reactions of particular importance to the pharma industry will be planned.

“Government of Telangana, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Laurus Labs are partners in establishing the Centre of Excellence. This is a multi-industry supported Flow-Chemistry Technology Hub and is the first of its kind in our country and an enabler for the pharma industry in India,” said Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the inauguration.

“The Government of Telangana took the lead last November in bringing together various collaborators to facilitate the latest technologies in flow chemistry in the State. This hub helps in creating local capabilities in green manufacturing processes in the API and intermediate industry,” said GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

“Laurus sees flow chemistry as a key technology for developing and commercialising cleaner, greener, and safe chemical technologies for the chemical and pharmaceutical Industry. We are pleased to partner with this progressive initiative of the Government of Telangana,” said Dr Satyanarayana Chava, CEO, Laurus Labs.

Hyderabad is the life sciences capital of India. With over 800 pharmaceutical companies, the city hosts the highest number of USFDA approved facilities globally and contributes to about 35 per cent of India’s overall pharmaceutical production.

