Telangana: Inter student slits her wrist after finding English medium classes difficult

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 07:33 PM

ITDA PO B Rahul speaking to the family members of the student at Area Hospital, Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: An intermediate first year student allegedly attempted suicide by slitting her wrist with a blade at Bhadrachalam town in the district on Wednesday night.

ITDA project officer B Rahul on Thursday paid a visit to the student Ashritha, who was being treated at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. He interacted with the student and her family members enquiring about the reasons for the student’s extreme step. The student, studying at Tribal Welfare Gurukul in the town, is said to have attempted suicide as she was distressed that she was not able to follow English medium instruction, and therefore was not interested to study in the college, he said.

Ashritha, who studied in Telugu medium till SSC, told her mother that she could not understand subjects being taught in English and her mother convinced the student that she would be shifted to another college in 10 days. Not being able to tell anyone about her grief, she took the extreme step. There was no danger to the girl’s life at present; as per her wish she would be given a seat in the college of her choice to continue her studies, Rahul said.

APO (General) David Raj, Gurukul RCO Nagarjuna Rao and the college principal Padmavathi accompanied the PO.