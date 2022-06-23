Telangana: Intermediate to have 100pc syllabus

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: The Intermediate syllabus will go back to pre-pandemic times with 100 per cent syllabus to be covered during this academic year. A decision to this effect has already been taken by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE).

This move comes as Intermediate colleges for second-year students have already commenced for the academic year 2022-23 on time, unlike the last two years when educational institutions were closed following the Covid pandemic. During the last two academic years, the Board had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent and considered 70 per cent of the syllabus for the Intermediate Public Examinations due to the pandemic.

Any change in the syllabus of the Intermediate will also reflect in the syllabus for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet). As the TS BIE had slashed Inter syllabus by 30 per cent during the last two years, the entrance test was conducted covering only 70 per cent of the entire syllabus as prescribed by the Board. So, as now the Board will hold exams covering 100 per cent syllabus this year, the TS Eamcet will also have 100 per cent syllabus of the Intermediate.

This apart, the Board will also take a call on the question paper pattern that has to be followed for examinations for this academic year. In view of the pandemic, the Board had extended ample choices among the questions in exams so as to reduce stress among students whose physical classes were disrupted due to the pandemic. As junior colleges for second-year students began as per the academic calendar, this question pattern is also being revisited.

“Yes, 100 per cent syllabus will be covered this academic year. Model question papers and choices etc. will be released after two days,” an official said.