Telangana irrigation dept to submit report to NDSA on KLIS works, investigations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 09:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Irrigation department is preparing a report to submit to the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the interim works completed so far and that were yet to be completed on the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

A team of officials from the Irrigation Department will leave for New Delhi next week to submit the report and seek the way forward for resuming the pumping operations at the barrages. The inflows at Medigadda are close to 35,000 cusecs and it would support lifting of water at the Kannepalli pump house without any need for building the storage at the barrage. There is no scope for impounding at the barrage with all its gates kept open as suggested by the NDSA.

The report to be submitted by the department to the NDSA will be outlining the feasibility aspects for resuming the operations at all the 35 pumping units of the three barrages, water requirement in the project ayacut and measures to be taken after flood season, especially from the end of October. The geophysical and geotechnical investigations at Medigadda have already been suspended with the rise in the inflows. They are to be resumed only after the flood season, according to officials.The final report to be submitted by the NDSA is likely to take more time. It will be making recommendations for taking up works for permanent rehabilitation of the barrages by taking in to consideration the investigations of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and other central organisations that were tasked with the studies. The Judicial commission headed by Justice PC Ghose is also waiting for the report of the NDSA.

Since the pump houses at the three barrages were kept ready for resuming operations after a long gap, the team officials meeting the NDSA officials will appraise it of the ayacut needs during the Kharif (Vanakalam) season.