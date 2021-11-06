Telangana issues liquor shop guidelines, brings in reservations for Gouds, SC/ST

Hyderabad: The State government has issued guidelines for allotting liquor shops for the license period 2021-23 starting from December 1 2021 to November 30, 2023, with a reservation for the Goud community and SC/ST categories being brought in for the first time in the State.

- Advertisement -

The shops will be allotted through draw of lots based on fixed shop excise tax, according to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in GO Ms. No. 98. Interested applicants or their authorized representatives have to apply using the prescribed application form. Partnership firms companies are also eligible to apply. An applicant can submit more than one application for one shop. However, each such application should be accompanied with the prescribed application fee.

The schedule for the entire process starting from identification of liquor shops for allotment to Goud, SC, ST category, issue of notification and all other activities up to the start of operation of shops will be specified by Commissioner/Director, Prohibition and Excise. The non-refundable fee for each application for each shop has been fixed at Rs.2 lakh, which was the same in the 2019-21 license period.

To ensure livelihood security for members of Goud community, which has traditionally been in the profession of tapping, sale of toddy and liquor and for the economic upliftment of Gouds, SCs and STs; the State government has notified 15 per cent of shops to Gouds, 10 per cent to SC and five per cent to ST.

A Special Retail Excise Tax (SRET) of Rs 5 lakh will be collected per shop. Business hours will remain the same as in 2019-21, which is from 10 am to 11 pm in GHMC limits and its peripheral areas and 10 am to 10 pm in other areas. The licensee has to sell IMFL and FL (including beer) at designated retail sale price indicated on the label of the bottle only.

The retailer’s margin will be the same as during 2019-21 i.e., 27 per cent on ordinary category of IMFL and 20 per cent on medium and premium categories of IMFL and FL and 20 per cent on beer.

Walk-in Store

The provision for walk in stores is continued from license period 2019-21. All licensees were permitted to convert their shop into walk-in store on payment of fee of Rs.5 lakh per annum for each shop.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .