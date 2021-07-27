Telangana IT Principal Secretary tells techies to return to office

Pointing out that offices not only support the livelihood of IT professionals, but many others as well, Jayesh Ranjan shared that he was disappointed that many techies were not willing to come back to offices

Hyderabad: Covid-19 pandemic forced many employees to begin work from home. However, even when most employees of other sectors have returned to work from their offices, a majority of IT professionals continue to work from home.

Pointing out that offices not only support the livelihood of IT professionals, but many others as well, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, recently shared that he was disappointed that many techies were not willing to come back to offices.

“About six lakh people work in the IT sector in Hyderabad. Number of employees supporting this staff, which includes transport employees, housekeeping staff, security staff and those working in office cafeteria, is about double that number. Add to this the number of family members these daily wagers support. The IT employees have to be sensitive about how their working from home is affecting these people,” he said.

Seeing the panic first and second waves created, several employees are still hesitant to start working from the office just yet.

“During the first two waves, no employees were asked to come to work. However, though the lockdown has ended, we haven’t seen any spike in Covid cases, even though there have been events, wedding and several offices have been opened. We need to sensitise IT professionals about those 20-30 lakh people whose basic needs depend on the offices opening again. The risk of Covid is much less, and still, they don’t want to join back is not fair. All I can say is that it is very insensitive and very unfortunate,” he said.

