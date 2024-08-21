Telangana Jr doctors’ boycott continues for 7th day, impacting healthcare services

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) is using creative protests to raise awareness. On Wednesday, the doctors rode the Hyderabad Metro to engage with commuters, highlighting the need for improved security in government hospitals and justice for the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 02:22 PM

Hyderabad: The boycott of elective duties and outpatient services by junior doctors and senior residents in government teaching hospitals in Telangana, demanding justice for the trainee doctor in Kolkata and implementation of a Central Protection Act, has continued to impact health care services, even as the protests have completed seven days on Wednesday.

With each passing day, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) is taking-up innovative protests to spread awareness among people. On Wednesday, the medicos travelled in Hyderabad Metro to interact with commuters and spread awareness on the need to strengthen security in government hospitals and justice for the trainee doctor in Kolkata. Later, they visited the campus of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta and along with the hospital’s medicos and senior residents, participated in protests.

Similarly, on Tuesday, all junior doctors from Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Niloufer and Chest Hospital and Maternity Hospitals in Sultanbazar and Petlaburj held combined protests at Osmania Medical College. Later, the medicos from all government medical colleges visited the huge Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund and held a silent protest for several hours.