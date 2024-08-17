Outpatient services halted across Telangana hospitals amid nationwide protest over Kolkata doctor’s murder

Emergency and casualty services at government and private healthcare facilities continue to operate as usual. However, with several associations led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Headquarters opting to withdraw OP services and elective duties, the nationwide boycott of medical services in hospitals is now in full effect.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 11:03 AM

Hyderabad: Outpatient medical services and elective procedures at all private and government hospitals in Telangana came to a halt on Saturday morning, as a part of the nationwide one-day withdrawal of medical services protesting the rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The emergency/casualty services at government and private health care facilities are running normally.

With multiple associations, spearheaded by Indian Medical Association (IMA)Headquarters, deciding to withdraw OP services and elective duties, the nationwide boycott of medical services in hospitals is complete.

For the first time in the State, all major corporate hospitals including Yashoda Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Star Hospitals, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, AIG Hospitals and smaller clinics and nursing homes with limited bed-strength, joined the protests by cancelling OPs and postponing elective surgeries from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

“Today our doors are closed in honour of a doctor lost to violence. We stand with her and we are demanding justice for her. The emergency medical services are continuing without any hindrance,” said senior surgical oncologist, Yashoda Hospital, Dr K Sreekanth.

In addition to senior doctors, medicos and senior residents, staff nurses and non-clinical personnel from the health department also joined the protests at various government teaching hospitals.

From early Saturday morning, doctors, nurses and other caregivers at major Government teaching hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Chest Hospital, District Hospital in Koti, Maternity Hospitals in Petlaburj and Sultan Bazaar participated in a series of protests and rallies, demanding justice to the family members of the trainee doctor of R G Kar Medical College. Another major demand made by the doctors is immediate implementation of a central law for protecting caregivers in government hospitals.

The protests and boycott of medical duties in OPs and elective duties is being spearheaded by the local units of IMA following the nationwide one-day medical strike given by IMA headquarters.