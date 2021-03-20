Telangana: Kamareddy Collector bags Elets Award of excellence

Dr Sharath was appreciated for his efforts in water conservation works through NREGS, construction of check dams, implementation of Mission Kakatiya, groundwater and rainwater restoration works.

Published: 9:28 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath was presented with an award of excellence at the Elets Second National Water and Sanitation Innovation Summit 2021, for integrated approach towards improving positive water footprint in Kamareddy district, under the category of ‘Innovation in Water Resource Management by an Urban Local Body.

The summit was held on March 18 in virtual mode and Dr Sharath was appreciated for his efforts in water conservation works through NREGS, construction of check dams, implementation of Mission Kakatiya, groundwater and rainwater restoration works and also using innovative techniques in implementing these programmes. Officials from various departments congratulated the Collector on the occasion.

Elets Technomedia is a premier technology and media research organisation with operations across Asia and the middle- east. The company is partnering with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi in implementation of Namami Gange and other programmes of water management.

