Telangana: Lamb killed in a suspected leopard attack in Sircilla

Rajanna Sircilla: Panic gripped Vallampatla village in Illanthakunta mandal on Saturday, after a lamb was killed and another injured in a suspected leopard attack. Villagers said the leopard had attacked a herd of cattle grazing in a mango orchard on Saturday early morning. While the cattle ran helter skelter, the leopard killed a lamb which was tied to a tree, villagers maintained.

The cattle owner Jangiti Lachaiah found the lamb dead when he went to the orchard. He found some pugmarks of a wild animal. Villagers who rushed to the spot and saw the pugmarks believe that the marks were that of a leopard and called in authorities.

The news of a suspected leopard attack spread like wild fire. The forest department authorities had rushed to the village and had taken measurement of the pugmarks found near the lamb carcass. Investigation is in progress.

