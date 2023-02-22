Telangana: LGBTQI community demands ban on use of the term ‘Kojja’

The community wanted the State government to come up with legislation against usage of the term, discrimination and exploitation of transgender persons in the State.

Published Date - 05:30 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: The LGBTQI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex) community has condemned the derogatory usage of the word ‘Kojja’ by leaders of various political parties.

Demanding a ban on the use of the term ‘Kojja’, which was being used as an alternative to derogatory or abusive word, the community wanted the State government to come up with legislation against usage of the term, discrimination and exploitation of transgender persons in the State.

The demand from the LGBTQI community comes following Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik and YSRTP founder YS Sharmila challenging each other with the term over the development and good governance in Mahabubabad recently.

The community wondered as to why it was being dragged into the issues of political leaders, who often seek their votes during the elections and later discriminate against them.

Condemning comments of both political leaders, Telangana Transgender Welfare Board member Rachana Mudraboyina here on Wednesday said the word ‘Kojja’ was being used derogatorily as synonymous to LGBTQI people.

“Such identity further marginalises and dehumanize the transgender community by throwing them into the darkness of violence with their not only physical bodies but also dispel the dignity of pride being the citizen of this nation,” Rachana said in a press conference conducted by Trans March Collective here.

Using derogatory terms by political leaders fuels further marginalization of the LGBTQI community making them more prone in the society not only to verbal violence but also translates to physical violence, Rachana said.

Another transgender Krishnamma lamented that society was still not accepting the transgender persons and demanded both the political leaders to tender an apology to the community. Queer Nilayam founder Jayant said the political leaders require sensitization on various issues of the LGBTQI community.

“We are already facing a lot of trauma in society. On top of it, if political parties use the word Kojja how do you think the LGBTQI community comes forward and votes,” Jayant added.