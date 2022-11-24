LGBTQs condemn FIFA’s threat on ‘One Love’ band

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with controversies, yet another came out in the form of 'sporting sanctions' to players who extended support to the LGBTQ community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:58 AM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community condemned FIFA’s threat to impose sanctions on players who wear the ‘One Love’ armband showing solidarity towards the community at the Qatar World Cup.

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with controversies, yet another came out in the form of ‘sporting sanctions’ to players who extended support to the LGBTQ community. England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark have planned to extend their support to the LGBTQ community by wearing the special armband by their respective captains.

But on Monday, FIFA threatened the teams that if they wear those multi-colour (rainbow colours) bands, they will be issued yellow cards on the field. “FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” said FIFA in a statement hours before the match between England and Iran.

Reacting to this, Sandi, president of the Mobbera Foundation, which seeks to promote gender inclusivity said, “FIFA’s decision is ridiculous. They should be shameful of their acts. When some cause is being supported at places where the world is watching, such kind of sanctions is not at all acceptable. It’s time to understand the equality of gender, sexuality and all the communities together. There are several laws in support of the LGBTQ community. Governments and countries are making policies for the acceptance of the choice of every individual.”

The 27-year-old is worried about the decision and says it hurts the vulnerable people in the community. “There are many communities across the globe playing and watching football. It is not appropriate for FIFA to impose sanctions on players who support the cause of inclusivity. It will harm and hurt the LGBTQ community across the world.”

He said the global body of football now made Qatar the field for gender politics and added, “Somebody’s choice of their gender, sexuality has nothing to do with sports.” In today’s world, athletes from LGBTQ are winning medals, is the point made. “For example, British diver Tom Daley came out as gay and won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” adds Sandi.