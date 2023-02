Telangana: MHSRB extends last date for Staff Nurse applications

MHSRB extended the last date for receipt of online applications for the post of Staff Nurses till 5 pm on February 21, 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

MHSRB extended the last date for receipt of online applications for the post of Staff Nurses till 5 pm on February 21, 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Wednesday extended the last date for receipt of online applications for the post of Staff Nurses till 5 pm on February 21, 2023.

For more details: https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

Also Read BC residential schools up to 294 from 19 in Telangana: Harish Rao