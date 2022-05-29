Telangana nails the ‘power’ play by supplying 24×7 uninterrupted power

Published Date - 10:55 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s foresight and efficient management of the power sector has virtually made the State a neighbours’ envy. While several States are reeling under power shortage and have been declaring power holidays this summer season, Telangana, contrary to doomsday predictors, has been supplying 24×7 quality and uninterrupted power to all sections of consumers.

At a time when States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among others, are plagued with power supply issues, there has been no disruption in power supply to any sector in Telangana including domestic, industry and agriculture. From being a power-deficit State in 2014, Telangana has now become power-surplus in a short span, mainly on account of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In addition to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the State government has chalked out plans to ensure there are no power shortages and outages in the future. All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey complimented the Chief Minister for his vision to sign a pact with the BHEL to meet power generation requirements for the next six years. This speaks volumes about the government’s planning and vision, he said at the AIPEF executive meeting on Saturday.

A whopping Rs 34,970 crore was spent on strengthening the distribution and transmission network too. The State government’s focus to improve infrastructure has yielded good results and there has been remarkable progress in power generation, transmission and distribution. In 2014, when the State was formed, the installed capacity of power generation was 7,778 MW, which has now shot up to 17,305 MW. Similarly, Telangana leads in the per capita consumption of power. In 2014, the per capita consumption was 1,110 units, which has now reached 2,012 units in 2021. Officials expect the figures to increase further in 2022.

Additionally, in tune with the increasing demand, the State government is escalating power generation. The Bhadradri thermal power plant construction has been completed and its four units are operational with a capacity of 1,080 MW. Apart from conventional energy, priority is being accorded to the production of clean energy. In 2014, solar power generation in the State was 74 MW, which has escalated to 4,431 MW. All efforts are being made to increase solar power generation to 7,000 MW in the next two years.

Meeting peak load demand



Even as many States are facing power outages and disruptions in supply, Telangana is ensuring there is no interruption even for a second. In addition to this, the State is successfully meeting the peak load without any hiccups. Surpassing last year’s peak load demand of 13,688 MW in March, it registered a record peak load demand of 13,742 MW on March 26.

This was the highest registered after the State’s formation in 2014. On March 4, the peak load on the power supply touched 13,611 MW. The State has created infrastructure for the supply and distribution even if the peak demand rises to 17,000 MW.

