Telangana: Parts of Mancherial, Nirmal see moderate rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Locals rescue passengers of an auto-rickshaw which was stuck in a flooding stream in Nennal mandal headquarters on Sunday.

Mancherial/Nirmal: Several parts of Mancherial and Nirmal districts registered light to moderate rains, affecting transportation and normal life on Sunday.

Mancherial district’s average rainfall was measured to be 64.2 mm. Vemanapalli mandal received the highest rainfall by 105 mm, while Hajipur mandal had 105 mm of rainfall. Tandur, Mancherial, Kotapalli, Luxettipet, Bheemini, Jaipur, Mandamarri, Nennal and Bellampalli mandals registered somewhere between 50 mm and 80 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 1,407 mm as against the normal rainfall of 915 mm, reflecting an excess by 54 percent. Rainwater overflew a causeway at Rasoolpalli village in Jaipur mandal affecting traffic on Mancherial-Chennur route. Streams in Nennal, Bheemini and other parts were swollen, isolating certain villages.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri requested the public to be cautious of heavy rains predicted in the coming three days. She instructed authorities concerned to take steps to prevent human loss and to prohibit traffic on routes which were likely to be submerged. She asked them to shift people dwelling in low-lying areas to safer places. She advised the victims to contact 08736- 250501 and 250502 to report challenges.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall of Nirmal district was 43.8 mm. Pembi mandal saw the highest rainfall of 71 mm followed by Laxmanachanda mandal which experienced 66.3 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall was 1,473 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 873 mm, showing an excess rainfall of 69 percent.