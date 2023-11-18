| Telangana Polls 23 Bjp To Organise About 50 Rallies In Last Five Days Of Campaigning

Telangana Polls: BJP plans 50 public meetings in last five days of campaigning

Since Telangana is last among the five States where election is taking place, the BJP leadership has reportedly asked all its senior leaders, MPs and MLAs to take part in campaigning

18 November 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning about 50 public meetings after November 23.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several union Ministers will participate in the campaign between November 24 to 28.

Modi will address public meetings in Karimnagar and Nirmal Assembly constituencies on November 25 and 26 respectively, culminating in a roadshow in Hyderabad on November 27, a day before the end of the campaign for the November 30 elections.

Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma are likely to address rallies on November 24 in various constituencies. Sources said Yogi will be addressing a rally in Goshamahal constituency from where sitting MLA T Raja Singh is defending his seat. Raja Singh has reportedly requested the UP Chief Minister to campaign for him during his visit to Lucknow recently.

Since Telangana is last among the five States where election is taking place, the BJP leadership has reportedly asked all its senior leaders, MPs and MLAs to take part in campaigning in the State after November 23.