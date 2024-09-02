Telangana rains: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Nizamabad on Tuesday

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has declared holidays for all the educational institutions, including private ones in the district on Tuesday, following IMD forecast.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:21 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: In the wake of the Meteorological Department issuing a warning that the district may receive heavy to very heavy rains, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has declared holidays for all the educational institutions, including private ones in the district on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Collector said the educational institutions had been asked to declare a holiday so that children do not face difficulties due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, officials have warned people not to come out unless it is an emergency in the backdrop of heavy rains. The people of the hinterland were advised to be vigilant and inform the authorities in the event of an emergency.