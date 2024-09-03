Telangana Rains: Nizamabad Collector asks people to be vigilant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 05:28 PM

Nizamabad: With Sriram Sagar project continuing to receive heavy inflows, the district administration has asked people to be vigilant and not to go in the vicinity of Godavari river and take proper precautions to avoid untoward incidents.

Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner Kamleshwar Shingenavar and other officials visited Sriram Sagar Reservoir on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

The irrigation officials informed that the SRSP project was receiving an inflow of 2.5 lakh cusecs and that 41 crest gates have been lifted to release 15,000 cusecs downstream.

They further informed that the storage level of the project has touched 1088 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 1091 feet. Sudarshan Reddy asked the project officials to monitor the water flows regularly and take proper measures before releasing water from the project.

The Collector said the flood flow to the SRSP was likely to touch 4 lakh cusecs as surplus water was being released from projects in upstream Maharashtra. Stating that due to the continuous rains, large-scale flood flow would continue into SRSP for the next three days, he asked the people of the coastal areas of Godavari under the Mendora, Mortad, Ergatla, Kammarpally and other mandal to be alert.

“My advice is that no one should go fishing or swimming under any circumstances till the weather becomes normal,”he said.