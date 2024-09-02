Telangana Rains: Siddipet receives highest average rainfall this monsoon

According to officials, 22 mandals of the total 26 received heavy rainfall during the period

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 12:38 PM

People fishing in Sajidpura cheruvu near Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Heavy rains lashed Siddipet, with the district registering an average of 10 cm of average rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

It is the highest average rainfall the district received during the southwest monsoon this year. While Mirudoddi mandal recorded 16 cm of rainfall, Narayanraopet and Siddipet rural mandals received 14.9 cm and 14.6 cm, respectively.

Twenty-two mandals of the 26 received heavy rainfall during the period. Medak district recorded 8.6 cm of average rainfall as Papannapet and Havelighanpur mandals recorded 15.3 cm of rainfall and 12 cm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Sangareddy district recorded 5.8 cm of average rainfall as all 28 mandals recorded moderate to heavy rains for the second consecutive day.